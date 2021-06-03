The former senator of Podemos Celia Canovas has declared this Thursday as a witness in the ‘Neurona case’, the cause that investigates the alleged irregular financing of the purple formation. The appearing party, who supports the thesis of the former party lawyers who initially denounced the events, has affirmed to the examining judge in Madrid that “in Podemos it was vox pópuli that bonuses were charged,” according to legal sources present in the testimony. However, he has admitted that he has no proof and that his disclosure is based on “people said so.”

Cánovas has also pointed out that the party manager, Rocío Val, investigated in this procedure, did not have the powers to approve the salary supplements. “You don’t have to be a lawyer. The statutes say what they say and do not empower the manager to approve them, since they must be included in the corresponding budgets and have to be approved by the State Citizen Council, “he added.

Precisely, the collection of bonuses outside the party statutes is one of the lines of investigation reopened by the magistrate Juan José Escalonilla, despite the rejection of the Prosecutor’s Office, which does not appreciate criminal evidence. Both the manager Rocío Val and the treasurer Daniel de Frutos are being investigated for alleged unfair administration.

Cánovas, whose testimony was marked in red due to the rejection of the Podemos defense so that it would not occur, given his recognized “animosity” when he left the party, denounced among other facts that the formation “inflated” his donation of 3,000 euros to the “solidarity fund” for which he later received a certificate stating that his contribution had been 5,000. Although this Thursday he clarified that he could be wrong when he mentioned this variation, according to legal sources.

It was Vox, popular accusation in this case, who requested his appearance and the judge accepted it despite the rejection of the Prosecutor’s Office and Podemos, investigated in the case as a legal person.

Against the Executive



As a private accusation in her condition of “harmed”, Cánovas asked the instructor to also investigate the current Minister of Social Rights for unfair administration Ione Belarra, since it supposedly endorsed the distribution of irregular bonuses among some of its leaders. The former senator then described these events as “extremely serious” and attributed them to “a corruption of the entire leadership of the party.” However, this request was rejected by the judge, also given Belarra’s status as a gauge.

“The party has become a private property of the Executive, which does not respect the statutes and validates acts of patrimonial disposition of its members because they are the ones who commit them,” the former senator denounced. “It is clear that the entire executive is participating in the illegal acts that are being investigated, because they are the ones who run the party, which is the injured party,” said Cánovas, who was a senator for Tarragona on the En Comú Podem list.