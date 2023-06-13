The 65-year-old former CEO, whose name has not been released, has been charged with violating industrial technology protection laws and preventing unfair competition, according to the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Prosecutors accused the director of trying to build a factory that fully resembled Samsung’s semiconductor factory in China, after allegedly illegally obtaining confidential company data, including basic chip plant engineering data, process planning and design drawings from August 2018 to 2019.

Prosecutors have indicted six other people, including an employee of a Samsung Electronics subcontractor, and five employees of a Chinese chip maker founded by the former manager, but none have been arrested.

Basic engineering data is a necessary technology for ensuring that there are no defects in semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

The process diagrams contain information on the floor plan and dimensions of the eight basic operations of a semiconductor chip plant.

These trade secrets are essential to the manufacturing of Flash DRAM and NAND chips of less than 30 nanometers, which are South Korea’s national core technologies.

According to the prosecution, the former manager tried to use the stolen technologies and data to build a clone of Samsung Electronics’ chip factory 1.5 kilometers from the company’s factory located in Xi’an, western China. But his plan failed after a Taiwanese company reneged on its pledge to invest 8 trillion won ($6.2 billion) in the project.

Instead, the CEO reportedly received 460 billion won in investment from Chinese investors and produced experimental products from a chip manufacturing plant built in Chengdu last year based on Samsung technology.

The agency stated that his Chinese factory employed about 200 people from Samsung and SK Hynix. The charges allege that he ordered them to obtain and use semiconductor design data and other trade secrets, and they participated in the crime at his direction.

The prosecution explained that it is estimated that Samsung experienced losses of at least 300 billion won due to the leaks.