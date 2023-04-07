One of the former Salvadoran soldiers accused of participating in the El Mozote massacre, in which around 1,000 peasants, most of them children, were killed, was arrested Tuesday in the United States. Agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and the Detention and Deportation Office arrested and captured Roberto Antonio Garay Saravia after detecting that he had misrepresented the facts, dating back to December 11 of 1981, in the application presented before Migration. “People who have committed atrocities abroad will not find a safe haven in the United States,” Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security John K. Tien said in a statement released Thursday. “ICE works tirelessly to identify human rights violators and bring them to justice,” he added.

From 1981 to 1985, during the civil war that El Salvador suffered until 1992, Garay Saravia was head of a counterinsurgency unit known as the Atlacatl Battalion, many of whose members received training at the School of the Americas, operated by the US Army in Panama. The soldiers of that battalion perpetrated the massacre of El Mozote, a town in the department of Morazán, near the border with Honduras. It is the worst military massacre in America, in which at least 986 people (552 children and 434 adults, including 12 pregnant women) were killed.

Garay Saravia, according to information provided by the United States, also participated in three other operations in the department of Cabañas, La Quesera, and El Calabozo that resulted in the massacre of hundreds of non-combatant civilians. The case is now in the hands of the US authorities, but before starting a foreseeable deportation process, the ex-military officer will be processed by courts in Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Almost 42 years after the massacre, the survivors have still not received justice. Last December, the remains of their exhumed relatives were delivered to them and they were subjected to DNA tests. The soldiers accused of being behind the massacre are close to 20. In essence, two commanders who were part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Army, heads of military units such as Garay Saravia and uniformed men who led the massacre operation. Among the senior officials prosecuted is José Guillermo García, a former Defense Minister convicted in the United States and deported to El Salvador.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.