Sexist violence has left four dead in Orange County on Wednesday night. A 59-year-old man has opened fire at a popular biker bar located in Trabuco Canyon, a town 90 kilometers southeast of Los Angeles. The shooter has been identified by authorities as John Snowling, a retired City of Ventura police officer. The target of the attack was his ex-wife, a regular customer of the establishment. The woman survived and is hospitalized and the shooter are among the victims of the shooting. The incident has left six people with gunshot wounds, who were taken to the hospital. The lives of two are in danger.

The county police have reported that the emergency services received a call around 7:30 p.m. (local time). The shooter, a white male dressed in jeans and a plaid shirt, was armed with two pistols and a shotgun. He entered the restaurant and opened fire eight times. The emergency services considered it a mass shooting, prompting a heavy police deployment. The first uniformed officers to respond to the alert arrived after two minutes. The officers fired at Snowling, who fired back at the officers and was killed in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Hours after the attack, dozens of patrol cars could still be seen on the news guarding the historic Cook’s Corner bar and restaurant, which opened its doors in 1933 and was adopted by various motorcycle clubs in the 1970s. The place was packed because on Wednesdays it offers pasta dishes for less than ten dollars.

Snowling worked for the city of Ventura, nearly 2,000 kilometers northwest of the crash site. The shooter was employed by the police force from 1986 until he retired in 2014 with the rank of sergeant. In December 2022 his wife asked for a divorce.

The killer’s ex-wife, Marie Snowling, was shot in the jaw and is in critical condition. Early this Wednesday morning she was transferred to a hospital in the city of Irvine to be treated. Another man is in critical condition after being hit in the chest by her.

According to the local press, two of the other four injured are musicians from the band that was playing at the venue on Wednesday night when Snowling broke in. The drummer and the singer of the group will leave the hospital throughout this Thursday. The same will happen with two other people who had superficial injuries.

Hours before the shooting, dozens of patrons were at Cook’s Corner for dinner. There was live music at the restaurant, which started out as a charcoal-fired burger stand and has offered drinks since Prohibition was lifted in the United States. Tonight, before the violence broke the routine, several motorcycles could be seen parked on the gravel driveway that leads to the bar’s doors.

The United States surpassed 20,000 victims of gun violence this summer, according to the Gun Violence Archive, that documents incidents like the one that tonight It happened in the Orange County bar. The database collects all types of deaths involving a firearm: homicides, robberies, police violence, suicides or domestic violence. At the end of August, the count points to 28,000 victims.

In accordance with giffords, a group that seeks stricter gun regulation, more than 46,000 Americans are killed by a bullet in the country each year. There are more than 116 people every day.

The enormous number of weapons in the United States (393 million), the most armed country in the world, increases the risk of death for women who suffer domestic violence. Victims of gender violence are five times more likely to die if their partner or ex-partner has access to a weapon. Compared with other developed countries, American women are 21 times more likely to be shot by stalkers.

