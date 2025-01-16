The former agent of the Local Police of Son Servera during the trial at the Court in an archive image

01/16/2025



Updated at 11:55 a.m.





The former agent of the Local Police of Son Servera sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for trying to kill his wife, after an argument by choking her with a scarf, he removed his telematic control bracelet and fled.

The man, who has a restraining order against the victim, fled after detaching himself from the control bracelet, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

It should be remembered that the man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison last October. The ruling of the Second Section of the Provincial Court considers it proven that the events, which took place in March 2018, derived from an argument that began at the couple’s home upon returning from a meal and after the woman showed her intention to go out with some friends, which the man refused.

It was then, according to the sentence, when the former police officer became aggressive, grabbed the woman by the shoulders, insulted her and began to slap her, forcibly dragged her to the bathroom, took her to the bedroom pulling her scarf and squeezed her hard. trying to suffocate her “with the clear intention of ending her life.”









The victim was finally able to get away by kicking her attacker and escape, first to the bathroom and then to a friend’s house. The Court considered that the events deserved the classification of attempted homicide because if it had not been for the woman managing to escape “the accused objectively could have ended her life.”