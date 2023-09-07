The chilling testimony of an ex of Rossella Nappini, regarding the relationship she had with her alleged killer

Interviewed by Il Messaggero, a former companion of Rossella Nappini told of the 52-year-old nurse’s fears against Adil Harrati, the man with whom she had had an affair and who is now the number one suspect in her feminicide. The alleged killer, explained her man, always continued to look for her and harass her, despite her having repeatedly told her to leave her alone.

Credit: Rossella Nappini Facebook

There is so much ache and as much anger for what happened to Rossella Nappini, a 52-year-old nurse who was killed last Monday afternoon in the entrance hall of the building where she had been living for a few months.

The woman was attacked and stabbed repeatedly, about 20 times, only to be left lifeless on the ground in a pool of blood.

Thanks above all to the testimony of the victim’s elderly mother, the searches immediately focused on Adil Harrati, a 45-year-old worker of Moroccan origins, with whom Rossella had had a relationship in the past. short relationship.

Tracked down a few hours after the crime, Harrati is now locked up in the Regina Coeli prison and is accused of voluntary and aggravated homicide by premeditation.

It should take place today the interrogation to validate the arrestfrom which it is hoped that a confession can come and some details that can clarify.

Harrati annoyed Rossella Nappini

In the meantime, the investigations go on and on testimonials some people close to Rossella help the investigators to have a clearer picture of the situation.

Like Enrico’s for example, a former partner of Rossella, who was with her for about 6 years and who remained on good terms with her until the end.

The man, interviewed by The messengersaid Harrati he kept pesteringsend messages and call Rossella even when she was with him.

He called her, explained Enrico, and she annoyed she kept telling him to leave her alone and that he no longer cared.