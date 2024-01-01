On Monday, Chadian President General Mohamed Idriss Déby Entou appointed a prominent opposition leader as prime minister after he recently returned from exile.

Soksih Massra, who heads the Transformers party, remained an opposition figure and was in exile until he returned to Chad last November.

Days before last month's referendum on a new constitution, in which 86 percent of participants voted “yes,” Massra urged his supporters to vote in favor of the new constitution, as it is expected that the adoption of the constitution will pave the way for elections.

Mohamed Ahmed Alabo, Secretary-General of the Presidency, announced on state television that “Dr. Sokseh Masra has been appointed Prime Minister, heading the transitional government.”

Masra did not return from exile until November 3 after a reconciliation agreement was signed in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on October 31.