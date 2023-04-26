Haroun, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, added in an audio statement broadcast by Taiba TV, on Tuesday, that he and other former officials are ready to appear before the judiciary when he plays his role.

He added that “preserving the nation’s entity takes precedence over any partisan or political project,” calling on the Sudanese to support the armed forces, and called on members of the Rapid Support Forces to “engage with their brothers in the army.”

The statement comes after reports that inmates at Kober prison escaped earlier this week, following an attack by militants.

Al-Bashir and his senior deputies were among those held in this prison.

According to “Sky News Arabia” sources, leaders of the Bashir regime have been released from Kober prison, including Haroun, Ali Othman Muhammad Taha and Awad Ahmed al-Jaz.

It was not immediately clear if al-Bashir, who spent long periods in a military hospital, was in prison.