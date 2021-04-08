A source close to the investigation into the murder of five people in South Carolina, United States, confirmed that the former NFL player Phillip Adams was responsible for the crimes. Adams se he committed suicide in the early hours of Thursday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly, said Adams’s parents live near the doctor’s Rock Hill home, and that she had been patients of him. The source said Phillips committed suicide after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon.

Following the murders, which occurred Wednesday afternoon, York County Police searched for hours for the suspect. Finally they found it in a nearby house.

Image of Phillip Adams from 2015 when he played for the Atlanta Falcons. Photo: AP

The 33-year-old Adams played defensive back on several teams, including the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, after having excelled at South Carolina State. Too suffered multiple injuries in the NFLsuch as concussions and a left ankle fracture.

The crimes

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were found dead at the scene of the events, along with their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

A man employed by the family, James Lewis, 38, of Gaston, was also found shot to death outside the home. A sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds”said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris.

Faris said early Thursday that deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies’ home. They searched for the suspect for a few hours before finding him in a nearby house.

“We have found the person we think is responsible. We are with her right now, and that’s all I can say about the suspect, “Faris said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Lesslie worked for decades as an emergency medicine physician, certified in emergency medicine and occupational medicine, in Rock Hill. According to its website, it had also been medical director of the emergency department for almost 15 years at Rock Hill General Hospital,.

Subsequently, he founded two urgent care centers in the area and wrote a weekly medical column for The Charlotte Observer. He also wrote a book, Angels in the ER (Angels in the ER), in which he compiles what he calls “inspiring true stories” from his time in the emergency room.

“I know without a doubt that life is fragile,” Lesslie wrote, according to an excerpt. “I have come to understand that humility can be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced that we should take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we care deeply about.”

Faris said Lesslie was well known in the Rock Hill community.

“Dr. Lesslie was my childhood doctor,” Faris said. “He was one of those people that everyone knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill, and for years he was a mainstay of the local community.”

Rock Hill is a city located in the extreme north of South Carolina, about 40 kilometers southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

