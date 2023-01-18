“I am the MAGA king,” wrote Solomon Peña last November. With this phrase, the then candidate for a seat in the local New Mexico Congress joined the movement of supporters of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again. While he was campaigning, this Republican politician with Latino roots promised to defend the conservative values ​​that he considers under threat, freedom of expression, the right to guns and family values. Peña, 39, was arrested Monday afternoon by a special team from the Albuquerque police. Authorities hold him responsible for ordering four shootings at the homes of Democratic opponents after receiving just 2,000 votes and losing by 47 points in the election.

Police have claimed that Peña, who has spread various lies about the electoral process, paid four men to attack the residence of Democratic officials with bullets. He paid $500 in cash to each of them. According to the authorities, the Republican would have participated in at least one of the attacks, which occurred between December 4 and January 3. Among those affected are Adriann Barboa and Debbie O’Malley, two county commissioners whose responsibilities include certifying the results of local elections. The residence of Javier Martinez, the president of the local lower house, and Senator Linda Lopez, whose house registered 12 bullet wounds at the beginning of 2023, was also attacked. Three of these hit the room of Lopez’s daughter, 10 years. Bullets pierced the walls and ceiling, but the minor was unharmed.

“This radicalism is a threat to our city, state and our nation. We will continue to fight hate in all its forms to stop political violence,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said after Peña’s arrest.

Authorities believe they have a strong case against Peña, who they accuse of conspiring to commit a crime and shooting up a home in a moving vehicle. They base it on the evidence they have collected in recent weeks. These include testimony from witnesses to the attacks, records obtained from mobile phones, shell casings recovered from attacked houses, and various images captured by security cameras from politicians’ residences. The police also have in their possession a selfies that Peña took with one of the shooters, José Trujillo.

Trujillo participated at least in the attack on Senator Lopez’s house. The defendant poses in one of the images in the hands of the court taking a bite of a hamburger. In the other hand he holds a revolver. The shooter is sitting at a desk on which four other firearms and several chargers are displayed. In another photograph, he is talking on the phone inside a car while Peña is sitting next to him smiling at him.

Solomon Peña, left, poses for a selfie with José Trujillo, who shot up the home of a local senator on January 3 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Albuquerque Police Department

According to court documents, Pena participated in the December 3 shooting but was unable to shoot because his semi-automatic weapon jammed. The 12 shots fired at midnight that day came from the Glock wielded by Trujillo, who was arrested six kilometers from the incident and whose weapons and some 800 fentanyl pills were found in his car. “Solomon had asked to sign up lower and around 8:00 p.m. because the inhabitants would not be lying down,” says the complaint, which does not identify who is citing Peña’s request. In the first three attacks, the shots had been fired at the upper parts of the residences because the men who fired were afraid of killing someone.

The incidents that have rocked the politics of New Mexico, a state governed by Democrats, have brought to light Peña’s troubled past. The detainee today spent nine years in prison, where he served a sentence for 19 counts of robbery. The authorities had identified him in 2007 as a member of a gang dedicated to stealing electrical appliances and other products from various stores and department stores. He left prison in March 2016 and regained his political rights in 2021 after spending five years on probation.

Peña will appear again this Wednesday in front of a court. His appearance will start the judicial process against him, that he is assisted by a deep throat who claims to have witnessed the crimes and to be present in some of the attacks. This accomplice, now an ally of the authorities, affirms that Peña also hired a father and his son, both with criminal records, and a couple of brothers to carry out the other shootings. The Republican Party, which nominated him to run for a seat in the 14th District, has called for him to be tried to the fullest extent of the law.

The former candidate faced as a rival Miguel Garcia, a veteran Democratic politician who has been in the local House of Representatives since 1997 and who was seeking re-election. García prevailed in the voting on November 8 with 5,600 votes, 74% of the total. Peña never accepted the result of the elections and alleged fraud that he could never sustain. The lawsuit alleges that the politician appeared, unannounced, at the homes of three county commissioners and a local senator to present his case.

“He complained because he considered that he was the victim of fraud,” Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said Monday. “He is an electoral denier who does not want to accept the results,” added the spokesperson. One of the visits to the officials’ residences turned into a bitter discussion. A short time later the shooting began. Investigators say that Peña sent the addresses of his targets by text message.

In mid-November, Peña took to social media. In what is today his last tweet from him, he posted a photo where he is surrounded by pro-Trump flags. Dressed in a red sweatshirt emblazoned with Trumpism, he proudly doubles down. “I never accepted my loss in the 14th district race. Now I look at my options,” he wrote then. His choice was violence.

