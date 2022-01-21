Friday, January 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A former MP from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party is sentenced to death

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Protests in Burma

Photo of March 12 when hundreds of people demanded in the streets the end of the military coup.

Photo of March 12 when hundreds of people demanded in the streets the end of the military coup.

A Burmese military court sentenced Phyo Zeyar Thaw for ‘violation of the anti-terrorism law’.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

See also  Tragedy in Turkey .. The death of a player who was putting the final touches to his wedding

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Aung #San #Suu #Kyis #party #sentenced #death

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Apio Quijano member of Kabah denounces a dry cleaner for ruining an expensive jacket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.