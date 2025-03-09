The world’s most famous fast food chain, McDonald’s, sells 75 hamburgers per second throughout the planet Earth. But we do not always find it in its right point, just made.

But there are tricks to always obtain your menu in the best conditions. That is what a former employee of the American firm maintains, which ensures that You have to ask for the receipt of your order.

What is the relationship between asking for the ticket and that your menu is in the best conditions? The former employee, named Kamran Adan, explains in statements collected by the Daily Mailthere is ‘Mysterious Buyers’ that the company sends to analyze the service, and that they always ask for the receipt to obtain the reimbursement later.

Kamran Adan says that employees know this fact and will always serve the freshly made food To cause a good impression to those who ask for the ticket, just in case, and not menu pieces that have been waiting for customers for a good time.

McDonald’s was founded in California in 1940 and has close to 42,000 restaurants distributed throughout the world. The chain opened its first restaurant in Spain on March 9, 1981, in the Gran Vía de Madrid.