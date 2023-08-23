He former mayor from the municipality of Humacao, Reinaldo Vargas Rodriguez, was sentenced this Tuesday to three years and a month in prison for accepting bribes, a case that adds to the numerous recent sentences against Puerto Rican officials for corruption.

(We recommend reading: Argentina: survey shows Milei as the winner in the second round against any rival).

As reported by the Federal Prosecutor’s Officefrom 2021 to 2022, Vargas Rodríguez, 49, received cash payments from two businessmen in exchange for award municipal contracts to their companies.

These contracts were for services of waste disposal, asphalting, paving and debris removal servicesindicated the note.

Between January and July 2021, being mayor of Humacao, received at least $27,000 in bribes in cash from the two entrepreneurs.

Before knowing his sentence, the former mayor, who was arrested in May 2022, said he felt “ashamed“for having taken those”bad decisions“.

(You may be interested: Tragedy in Greece: they find 18 bodies charred by forest fires).

Last April, Vargas Rodríguez reached a plea agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office. If he had gone to trial, he was exposed to serving up to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

He United States Department of Justice assured in the statement that this case, investigated by the FBI field office in San Juanis part of their efforts to combat the public corruption of municipal officials in Puerto Rico.

In the last year, they have turned out convicted of similar corruption schemes the former mayors of Cataño, Felix “El Cano” Delgado; of Trujillo Alto, Jose Luis Cruz Cruz; from Guayama, Eduardo Cintron Suarez; of good waters, Luis Arroyo Chiques; and from Guaynabo, Angel Perez.

(Also read: What should Luisa González and Daniel Noboa do to win the presidency of Ecuador?)

EFE

More news in El Tiempo: