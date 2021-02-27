A call reported a road collision and a person trapped in a vehicle. And the ten members of Fire Station 106 in Rolling Hills Estates, California, came to the rescue without knowing that it was Tiger Woods who needed their help. With an ax and haste, they released the renowned golfer, who is in the hospital recovering from injuries to his legs.

It was firefighter Cole Gomoll, a former Marine, who cut the edge of the van’s crashed windshield. Inside the vehicle, Tiger Woods remained trapped, with his seat belt on and with a sheet over him so as not to injure himself further from the flying debris during attempts to rescue him.

Gomoll cut a long line from one end of the windshield to the other. Then he and another Los Angeles County firefighter tore off the glass. They dropped the ax and picked up a stretcher. Within minutes, an ambulance was rushing toward a trauma hospital to admit the famous patient.

The firefighters who saved Woods. From left, Jeane Barrett, Sally Ortega, Cole Gomoll, Dean Douty and Joe Peña. Photo AP Photo / Ashley Landis

It would be hours before the news traveled the world. But for Gomoll and the other nine members of the fire station it took only 12 minutes for the call to be handled and considerably longer to discover that the person was Woods.

“I didn’t know who was in the vehicle,” said Capt. Joe Peña, who explained that a sheriff’s deputy later informed him. “He’s just another patient,” Gomoll told The Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio.

Gomoll and the rest of the members of this station, including Battalion Chief Dean Douty, emphasized that anyone in a situation as complicated as Woods would have received the same attention and also the same privacy, since they refused to reveal the conversation they had with the athlete or the state in which he was at the scene of the accident. “His identity doesn’t really matter in what we do,” Captain Jeane Barrett explained.

Woods’ rescue marked a career milestone for Gomoll, who joined the station, located about a mile from the crash site, in August and was on probation. It was the first time the 23-year-old former member of the Marines, he tool-removed a person trapped in a vehicle, just three weeks after he began practicing with Barrett, his supervisor.

This is how Tiger Woods’ truck was. Photo AP Photo / Ringo HW Chiu

Woods was injured Tuesday when a 2021 Genesis sports truck driving a steep stretch of highway struck a median in a coastal Los Angeles suburb. The vehicle invaded the opposite lanes and rolled over several times.

The athlete suffered multiple fractures in the right tibia and fibula and it was necessary to stabilize these injuries with a rod in the tibia. Additional trauma to the foot and ankle bones, meanwhile, required screws and nails during his stay at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

A long recovery awaits Tiger Woods. Photo EFE

Since Thursday, the golfer has been recovering at the prestigious Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he underwent new follow-up procedures for his leg fractures.

Through social networks, his environment communicated that the treatments “were successful” and that “now he is recovering and in a good mood.” In addition, they thanked their followers for the interest they have taken regarding the monitoring of their health and the respect for privacy shown so far.

With information from AP