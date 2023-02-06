Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu, a former Málaga CF, Chelsea and Newclastle footballer, is among the people missing after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake registered this Monday in southern Turkey, local media reports. Atsu, 30 years old and now in the ranks of Hatayspor in the Turkish Super League, could be found, together with sports director Taner Savut, among the rubble of one of the 3,400 collapsed buildings after the earthquake, from where they have already rescued alive two other players and two members of the team’s coaching staff.

Precisely, the Ghanaian midfielder, who is going through his first season in the Ottoman entity, scored Hatayspor’s winning goal against Kasimpasa (1-0) on Sunday. Málaga, the team to which he was on loan from Chelsea in 2016, has shown its concern about the state of its former footballer. «Turkish media reports that Christian Atsu, a former Malaguista player, is trapped under rubble after a 7.7 degree earthquake. Our thoughts are with him and his family in these moments of terrible anguish,” he said on the social network Twitter.