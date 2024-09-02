Manchester United’s start to the Premier League has been far from ideal, with 3 points from 3 games, just one win and a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Liverpool. The ‘Reds’ imposed conditions from the start and with a great Salah and the goal-scoring quota of Luis Díaz, they thrashed Erik Ten Hag’s team on the road.
As for United, one of the main targets for the painful fall is Casemiro, since due to bad individual decisions, he was responsible for the first two goals of the rival, and nobody missed the opportunity to point it out.
Not to go any further, a former Liverpool star like Jamie Carragher, did not hesitate and was very tough against the Brazilian-born central midfielder: “It’s sad to see how hard it is for him”he fired, adding: “At any moment you can make a bad pass, but on the second goal he looks tired as he falls. He has had a great career and has won everything, but it is a shame to see how hard it is for him.”.
After a poor first half, Ten Hag replaced him for the second half with 20-year-old debutant Toby Collyer. In addition to the former Liverpool captain, United star Roy Keane also spoke out: “It’s the same problem as always. The team is very open and then Casemiro, despite his experience, makes two mistakes. He needs to be more attentive to his surroundings. At this level you expect them to do better. It shouldn’t be that simple, but it is. They need to do better. Casemiro and Mainoo lose the ball and stand still.”
To feel protected, to know that home is always a better place, Casemiro’s wife, named Anna Mariana, showed all the trophies that her husband won throughout his career to defend him and show that the former Real Madrid player’s situation is just a bad moment.
#Liverpool #player #called #Casemiros #retirement #Reds #thrashing #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply