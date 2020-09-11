The previous lieutenant of El Salvador Rene Yushsy Mendoza has handed in a month from accused to key witness of the trial that’s being adopted within the Nationwide Court docket for the bloodbath of six Spanish Jesuits on the Central American College (UCA) in 1989. Mendoza started the oral listening to on final June 6 with a request for a sentence of 5 years in jail by the Prosecutor’s Workplace for collaborating within the homicide, however he was exempted on the second day of the trial as a result of the acts of which he was accused have prescribed. This Wednesday he testified and identified the one defendant, the previous Deputy Minister of Public Safety Inocente Montano, as one of many troopers who gave the order to “eradicate” the Jesuit Ignacio Ellacuría and go away no witnesses to the crime.

Mendoza, who has been collaborating with the courts for years to make clear the details, reaffirmed himself yesterday within the statements he has given to date. In accordance with his model, on November 15, 1989, the night time earlier than the crime, the then director of the Navy College, Colonel Guillermo Benavides, gathered all of the officers of the varsity and knowledgeable them that he had simply obtained the order to assassinate. to the Spanish Jesuit. The order had been made in a gathering with the excessive command of the nation’s armed forces, amongst which have been the Minister of Protection, the Deputy Ministers of Protection and Public Safety and the chief and deputy chief of the Normal Workers. “He defined to us that the scenario within the nation was vital as a result of the guerrillas had positioned themselves very nicely and to counteract that, the choice had been made to take extra drastic measures as a result of if they didn’t lose the warfare,” Mendoza mentioned by videoconference on Wednesday to questions from the prosecutor Teresa Sandoval. Amongst these “drastic” measures was “eliminating all guerrilla or union leaders.” “It’s both them or us,” Mendoza recalled that his superior instructed them.

A gaggle of scholars maintain a portrait of the Jesuit priest Ignacio Ellacuría in a procession to commemorate the twenty eighth anniversary of his assassination. In video, searching for justice 30 years later: the listening to begins within the Nationwide Court docket for the bloodbath of Jesuits in El SalvadorReuters | Video: EPV

“Did Benavides point out Father Ellacuría amongst these guerrilla leaders?” The prosecutor requested. “Sure. She mentioned that in her space of accountability was the Catholic College and Ellacuría was there. And he or she instructed us: they’ve given me the order to eradicate Ellacuría ”. The Jesuit was not a guerrilla, however among the many nation’s navy “there was a notion” that he sympathized with their trigger, defined the witness, who gave credibility to what Colonel Benavides instructed them and dominated out that he was the mastermind behind the bloodbath. . “It was not an order from Benavides, discarded. It was a completely licensed operation. It was illogical to suppose that such operations have been carried out solely with the authorization of Benavides, it needed to be thought by somebody from above, on this case the excessive command. The witness additionally defined that the top of the excessive command was the President of the Republic, Alfredo Cristiani, and that the colonel instructed them that he would be told earlier than the crime of the choice to kill Ellacuría. “If there was no counter order, it’s as a result of the president needed to have permitted it,” added Mendoza.

The now witness was a part of the gadget of round 40 troopers who, hours after that assembly of excessive navy commanders, entered the College to hold out the order. The operation was entrusted to a different colonel, Hernández Barahona, who urged them to not use weapons from the armed forces however to make use of non-public people with a view to make individuals imagine that the crime was the work of the guerrillas. Mendoza assures that he didn’t see the homicide instantly, however that he heard gunshots, left the campus room the place he was, and noticed the face-down our bodies of “5 – 6 individuals, apparently useless as a result of they have been motionless.” “I didn’t shoot or see anybody being shot.”

Mendoza was arrested on January 8, 1990, after the Authorities of El Salvador was pressured to analyze the crime by robust worldwide stress. In his first assertion, earlier than the so-called Honor Fee (accountable for the interior investigation of the occasions), he instructed what occurred with out receiving “directions,” he mentioned yesterday. However a number of days later, he was referred to as to testify earlier than an extrajudicial fee and when he was repeating the identical story, a authorized adviser to the fee interrupted his look. “He tells me that I can’t declare that, that I can’t point out any particular person within the excessive command, solely Benavides or members of the battalion. And he orders them to begin taking my assertion once more. “

The witness by no means met Montano in a navy unit. “I knew him professionally,” he mentioned earlier than narrating a dialog his spouse had with the accused colonel when Mendoza was in custody. “MY spouse went to ask apprehensive as a result of she didn’t know my whereabouts. And when she noticed Montano she mentioned to her: ‘How did it occur to kill the Jesuits?’ Montano took her by the arm and ushered her into his workplace, put his toes on the desk and mentioned: ‘Do not repeat what you simply mentioned as a result of we’re in instances of warfare and one thing can occur to anybody. Even you ”.