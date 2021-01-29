He contest 415 of the Council of the Magistracy It is, in the judicial sphere, the one that is generating the most political noise at the start of 2021. Its influence is very great because it is nothing less than the courtroom of the Competition Defense Court that must resolve, among other questions, about sanctions of monopolistic practices of companies, process complaints of cartelization and monitor mergers between companies.

First it was news because, as Clarín stated last week, they are part of it two candidates with strong ties to officials or former officials: Johanna Cristallo, former private secretary of former attorney Alejandra Gils Carbó, and Maria Laura Manin, undersecretary of administrative management of the Ministry of the Interior led by Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro.

Now the CV that wake up complaints in off a good part of the red circle is that of Juan Rafael Stinco, a young lawyer with extensive experience in the private sector, who since 2015 has been a legal attorney of the Attorney General, but that between 2013 and 2014 he held two prominent political positions, in the second presidential term of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

First, From June 2013 to February 2014, he was part of YPF, in the position of advisor to the vice president of corporate legal services, stage in which Axel Kicillof, first as part of the board of directors and then because of his influence on the company from the Ministry of Economy, It was the main reference of Kirchnerism within the controversially expropriated oil company.

However, both left the YPF board of directors on December 4, 2015, a few days after the change of government, and together with a dozen other officials who worked under the orbit of Kicillof, according to the company itself before the National Securities Commission (CNV) at that time.

In the meantime from 2014 to 2015, Stinco also performed as general director of legal affairs of the Matanza Riachuelo Basin Authority (Acumar), another position within the state administration.

Stinco, 40, is one of the candidates within the main shortlist to occupy the three vacant seats for that Appeals Chamber, which will depend on the Federal Civil and Commercial Chamber and that was born from the decision of 2018, in the government of Mauricio Macri, to form a new federal authority for the Defense of Competition, still without members.

President Alberto Fernández must choose a name from each shortlist , and then propose them to the Senate of the Nation.

There are three central triples and a complementary list. The first is made up of Diego Povolo, Alejandro Nobili and Stinco; the second, Federico Malvarez, Santiago Roca and Humberto Guardia Mendonca; the third, Silvia Pfarherr, Natacha Irina Gedwillo and Javier Barraza. Of the Complementary are part of the aforementioned Cristallo and Manin, as well as Micaela Figueredo, Gonzalo Auguste, Martín Ataefe and Javier Rodiño.

In the order of merit for the contest, which can be consulted via Web, Stinco appears seventh, with a score of 145.15. First is Povolo, with 165, second Malvarez, with 162.25 and third Nóbili, with 152.4.

However, in that place, leading the last shortlist, was Pfarherr, with 150.1. Fifth was Santiago Roca, with 143.4, and sixth, ahead of Stinco, Gedwillo, with 148.4. Eighth is Mendonca Guard, with 141.5 and a past 12 years, from 2004 to 2016, within the National Commission for the Defense of Competition, of which he was vice president during the two governments of Cristina Fernández Kirchner.

Another point they warn about in the judicial sphere, different associations is a possible violation of the female quota in the conformation of the shortlists of the contest 415, as well as four others: 366, 412, 413 and 418.

In a letter sent to the Executive, to the Senate and to the Magistracy, civil society organizations, among which ACIJ, ADC and FEIM stand out, complained that there were shortlists exclusively made up of men, when the new regulations of the Council’s contests, sanctioned in 2019 , provides measures to promote greater gender equality. Of the 15 candidates nominated in 415, only five are women: Pfarherr, Gedwillo, Cristallo, Manin and Figueredo.