The former gymnast Tabea Alt has published on his social networks several abuse allegations against the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB). “It is not an isolated case: eating disorders, criminal training, painkillers, threats and humiliation were the order of the day. Today I know that it was systematic physical and mental abuse,” the German woman reviewed.

Alt, representative of the German country at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games He retired in 2021 after writing a letter to his coachesthe national coach, the president of the DTB and other senior officials, although he commented that the text would not have led to anything.

“In it, I used my example to clearly name and make public the deficiencies here in Stuttgart and in German women’s gymnastics in general,” Alt explained.

The DTB and the Swabian regional branch (STB) have “concrete information about a possible misconduct by coaches responsible at the national base in Stuttgart,” the federation wrote in a statement.

“You are not what they made you!”Alt titled his statement on the network. She indicated that she had long hesitated to speak publicly about the calamities suffered in Stuttgart, but also in German women’s gymnastics in general.

“The idea of address these issues internally seemed safer to me, since the public often has too little background knowledge to make fair judgments or draw the right conclusions.”





Alt ended his career at the age of 21. She was sixth with the team at the 2016 Olympic Games and won bronze on the balance beam at the 2017 World Championships in Montreal.