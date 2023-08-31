On September 8, 2022, shortly before two in the afternoon, a forest fire started in the municipality of Los Guájares (Granada, 1,100 inhabitants), which kept its neighbors and those of the other four surrounding municipalities in suspense. and that burned 5,100 hectares of forest. From the first moment it was suspected that he had been provoked. Almost a year later, its alleged perpetrator, a 62-year-old man who had been a forest firefighter, has been arrested by the Civil Guard.

Following the trail until its arrest has been an arduous and very complex task in which members of the Central Operating Unit for the Environment of the Nature Protection Headquarters of the Civil Guard and members of the Forest Fire Investigation Brigade have intervened. (BRIIF) of the Corps of Environmental Agents of the Junta. “This has been a very painstaking job,” explains a source close to the investigation. “Very advanced investigation techniques have been used that allow a person to be located in the specific place of the fire sign, in addition to interviews with a hundred people. With all this we began to balance until we found him ”, he indicates.

The alleged author is a Spanish man, and a good connoisseur of the environment and had worked in the fire prevention sector, carrying out tasks in the enclave where the fire originated. Previously, he had also worked as a forest firefighter, as confirmed by the same sources, which indicate that he had no record of similar events. The detainee has not assumed that he was the cause of the fire, but the Civil Guard has no doubt of the authorship because all the indications and evidence point directly to him, according to the interlocutors consulted.

In a very small percentage of cases it is possible to identify and arrest the perpetrator of a fire. “Of 10 cases of arson, six or seven are clarified and the rest are never resolved,” explains Miguel Ángel Ramos, communication secretary of the Unified Association of the Civil Guard in Cádiz, who spent 14 years assigned to Seprona in Huelva. The investigation, with a high degree of difficulty, usually lasts an average of 18 months. In general, the Infoca and Civil Guard troops trace the origin of the fire that marks the affectation of the mountain itself, analyze the land to check if there are traces of accelerants, triangulate mobile phone signals or take statements from witnesses… Sometimes they even make molds of the tracks of the cars. In the case of Los Guájares, forensic analysis using very complex and advanced techniques, the inclusion of technical reports, reconstructions on sitea hundred interviews with neighbors, geolocation systems that allow a person to be located in the specific place where the fire originated and other evidence that the flames did not burn, allowed us to find the arsonist and rule out the intervention of third parties, indicate the sources consulted.

“Investigations of fires are like those of murders, but much more complex,” says Ramos. “The essential thing is to locate the starting point and from there the research strategies are drawn up based on different factors: the conflictive nature of the area, if there is rivalry between the neighbors or with the hunters, if there are people with similar backgrounds… .”, Add. Locating the exact place where the fire originated is of vital importance, as is the amount of wind and the direction in which it was blowing at that time. From there, vestiges begin to be traced -butts that allow DNA to be compared, branches placed in a certain way, tire tracks…-. “The triangulation of mobile networks in the area is the second phase, from the moment there are well-founded suspicions about someone, this allows us to check where he was at the time of the fire, if he had accomplices…”, he indicates. bouquets. The speed of the actions also marks the start of the investigation: “The reactivation of the flames or that it rains can eliminate a lot of evidence,” says Ramos.

BRIFF members who worked on the fire last year located the exact place where it started two days after it started. “A point a few centimeters from a specific curve in the road that connects the towns of Guájar Faragüit and Guájar Alto,” Antonio Aguilar, head of these brigades, reported to this newspaper. The fire, which took 27 days to put out, could have been brought under control almost immediately. Some retired forest agents —who, according to the sources consulted, have no relationship with the detainee— went to the place where it started and tried to turn it off. When they were about to achieve it, an ember caught fire in a neighboring gorse and got out of control.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The following five days were restless for the inhabitants of the area and for the 300 people and more than 20 aerial means involved in the extinction. The rugged, trailless environment made it very difficult to tackle it up the slopes. The strong wind did not help to contain it either and the fire seemed almost controlled as soon as it flared up again. After those five days it was considered stabilized and 27 later it was extinct.

The reasons why the man arrested for causing the fire in Los Guájares decided to set fire to the mountain have not been disclosed. Ramos indicates that in cases in which the perpetrators have belonged to or carried out tasks related to firefighting, “revenge in the main cause.” “It is not usual for former firefighters to cause fires, but when they do it usually happens that they have been working on extinguishing measures all winter and then their contract is not renewed. They tend to be resentful and are more dangerous because they are more reckless, they know the terrain, the way their companions act…”.

Only a quarter of the fires that are investigated are intentional. According to the data collected in the 2022 Prosecutor’s Report, 25.5% of the fires originated in 2021 were intentional and 63.5% were caused by negligence. Throughout 2022, 482 people were arrested or investigated for their relationship with forest fires, 7% more than the previous year (450 people), something that is explained because in previous years the pandemic limited access to the mountains.