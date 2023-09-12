Ex-stewardess Mikusova admitted that the British are making life difficult for crew members

A former flight attendant at an unnamed foreign airline has admitted that the most demanding passengers on board are British. About it writes tabloid Daily Mail.

A former flight attendant named Marika Mikusova from the Czech Republic explained that people of this nationality often make life difficult for crew members. According to her, the British board the plane already in “party mode.”

“Although we don’t like to spoil the fun, we have to calm them down a little[…]Alcohol consumption and noise levels on board should not get out of control,” Mikusova added.

The ex-stewardess also noted that flying on flights with Germans usually causes less stress. “German passengers know where to sit and how to place their luggage in the overhead compartments, which they then close themselves. And if they want to change places with someone, they go and ask themselves, and don’t come to us like little children so that we can figure it out for them,” said the former flight attendant.

Additionally, Mikusova said she enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere on flights with the “polite Japanese” and the “always smiling and kind-hearted” Filipinos.

Earlier, residents of the El Arenal settlement in the popular Spanish resort of Mallorca called the British the most unpleasant nation. According to the tabloid The Sun, local residents suffer from the antics of drunken British tourists who spend their days having fun, fighting, passing out in the streets, stripping naked and even shitting in the gardens of the Spaniards.