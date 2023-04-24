Ciudadanos has already put the cards on the table. The orange formation has revealed the names that will accompany María José Ros at the top of the list for some elections, those of next May 28, which will be decisive for the survival of the party. The Cs candidate for the presidency of the Community bets on the employment policy expert Andrés Álvarez de Cienfuegos, the educator María Raquel Sánchez, the surgeon Luis Ruano and the lawyer Tomás Fernández as her strong team to fight at the polls.

“Citizens will have a list of candidates with experts in their subjects, with their professional career more than recognized and extensive,” Ros stressed. “It is time to face the real problems of the Region with something more than more debt, more corruption and disastrous management due to lack of capacity.”

Ciudadanos number two for the Assembly is Andrés Álvarez from Cienfuegos, with more than 25 years of experience in job creation policies. Settled in Cartagena for more than 25 years, he is coordinator of the Cartagena group, member of the national committee and the General Council of Citizens. A career official of the upper body of Community administrators, Álvarez de Cienfuegos was general director of Social Economy and Autonomous Work of the Community from 2019 to March 2021.

"It is time to face the real problems of the Region with something more than disastrous management due to lack of capacity," emphasizes Ros

María Raquel Sánchez, an expert educator, took on the challenge of occupying third place on this list. She was born in Murcia, graduated in Psychology and Psychopedagogy, she accumulates 20 years of experience in Educational Guidance in Infant, Primary and Secondary, as explained by her training.

Ciudadanos opts for Luis Ruano, doctor of Medicine and Surgery, in his number four position. He is a specialist in traumatology and orthopedic surgery. He is the head of the traumatology and orthopedic surgery section at the Morales Meseguer Hospital in Murcia.

This team, which integrates the first positions on the list, is closed by the lawyer Tomás Fernández. This lawyer has his own office and performs his role in various matters. He has developed his professional experience in the private sector for more than 25 years in labor advisory work.