Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milan

There Williams ends in court. The former head of marketing from 2021 to 2022, Claudia Schwarzindeed, he did cause in the USA against the Grove team for 100 million dollars (just over 91 million euros) because it would have been defamed and forced to leave the stable. According to the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), some within Williams have sought to destroy her reputation and publicly humiliate her. They allegedly acted by leaking details of one to a gossip magazine alleged relationship that Schwarz reportedly had with former Dorilton Capital chief executive Darren Fultz. In addition, the woman would have inflated bills and burdened business costs by using the credit card in non-business expenses.

Williams, meanwhile, has too filed suit against Schwarz for 6.9 million dollars (6.32 million euros). Figure that, according to Grove, she would have been spent improperly between February 2021 and March 2023 by the woman – defended by the lawyer Jeremy Friedman – with unrelated charges to the working context, as some payments made in the Park Lane hotels in central London, in the Soho Grand hotel in Manhattan (New York) and in the Ritz-Carlton in Montreal would reveal. For this, the team accused the woman of "unprofessional conduct on an almost daily basis, creating a toxic workplace culture and terrorizing staff". Also according to Grove, employees claimed that Schwarz would have "displayed sociopathic and narcissistic tendencies", thus creating an "environment of fear and blame".

charges dismissed — Claudia Schwarz, on the other hand, has forcefully denied all allegations. She said she is not having an affair with Fultz, who is married, and claimed Williams and Dorilton are responsible for "defamation" by creating "misogynistic" stories to avoid paying contract money. As told by the former CMO, who brought it to Williams was James Matthews — former driver and member of the Board, who joined with the purchase of the Dorilton Capital team in 2020 — and thanks to his work the brand has won an award as the best partner in the motorsport sector. In the lawsuit, Schwarz later justified his departure by explaining that a "mysterious investor" in Dorilton would not have been satisfied with Williams' performance on the track and would have therefore asked for a "drastic reduction" of the racing budget. Which is why Fultz was fired and the decision was made to "get rid of all marketing suppliers".