FSB accuses ex-employee of the Consulate General Shonov of collecting data on SVO for the United States

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has accused the former employee of the American Consulate General in Vladivostok, Robert Shonov, of collecting data for the United States on the progress of a special military operation (SVO).

According to the intelligence service, since September 2022, Shonov has been collecting information about mobilization in the regions of Russia, local problems and their impact on the protest activity of the population on the eve of the Russian presidential elections in 2024. He passed information to employees of the political department of the US Embassy in Moscow, Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein, and then received money for this.

The FSB announced its intention to interrogate the diplomats, for which summons have already been sent to the embassy.

Detained ex-diplomat pleads guilty

By words Matthew Miller, head of the press service of the US State Department, Robert Shonov is a Russian citizen who worked for more than 25 years at the US Consulate General in Vladivostok.

Miller specified that after the closing of the consulate (it was announced December 2020) Shonov worked for a company that provided services to the US Embassy in Moscow under a contract.

Shonov’s sole role in dealing with US officials at the time of his arrest was to compile “message scraps” from publicly available media sources. Matthew MillerU.S. State Department Press Officer

In turn, Miller’s deputy, Vedant Patel, after Shonov’s arrest, said that the US authorities had no way to maintain contact with Robert, since he is a Russian, not an American. Patel also insisted that Shonov was only assisting the press department of the US Embassy.

The defendant himself confirmed the fact of cooperation with American diplomats – the corresponding video appeared on the network. On the published footage, Shonov says that in September 2022, employees of the US Embassy in Moscow Sillin and Bernstein contacted him.

They offered him to collect "negative information" about the SVO, mobilization and presidential elections in Russia for money.

In his reports, Shonov had to focus on the protest moods of the Russians. Shonov’s duties also included searching for people who, like him, could collect information of interest to American diplomats. Russian journalists, businessmen and politicians loyal to the United States were supposed to become informants.

Robert Shonov faces up to eight years in prison

The arrest of Shonov by Russian FSB operatives became known last spring. On May 16, it was reported that he was charged under article 275.1 (“Cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

By a court decision, the detainee was sent under arrest to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. The press service of the Frunzensky District Court told Lente.ru that the ex-employee of the American consulate did not agree with Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and therefore took actions that were deliberately directed against the security of the Russian Federation.

Detained Robert Shonov, accompanied by officers of the Russian FSB Photo: RIA Novosti

The US State Department called the accusations against Shonov unfounded

May 16 at the US State Department declaredthat the accusations against Robert Shonov are unfounded, and strongly condemned his arrest.

The next day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova notedthat American representatives did not contact the Russian side about the arrest of Shonov.

Robert Shonov (left) after his arrest Photo: RIA Novosti

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov named the Robert Shonov case is further evidence that hostile states are stepping up their activities against Russia.