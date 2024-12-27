A former DiverXO employee -the first restaurant by Dabiz Muñoz in Spain – has revealed what it is like to work with the renowned chef who already has four Michelin stars. “My day was to arrive, change and start running. Just run and run“, he acknowledged in the podcast With your feet on the ground chef Pablo Colmenares, who currently runs the kitchen at New York Burger.

According to Colmenares, the pace of work in the restaurant that has three Michelin stars was so fast that he didn’t even have time to think. “Your brain turns off. We focused on one thing and didn’t raise our heads until the service began,” he said.

The chef has also reported that they did not have time to rest or eat. “We ate right before service, in a bowl, quickly and walking around the kitchen. We didn’t sit and we were already continuing with the service,” he continued saying in the podcast.

The most stressful moment was just before starting the service, because everything had to be “perfect” so that nothing would fail. “That the sauce didn’t burn, that everything was perfect, that everything was as it should be, and in that dynamic of running and not stopping, the stress was getting to the service with everything,” said the chef.