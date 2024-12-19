Dabiz Muñoz is one of the most prestigious chefs from Spain. The 44-year-old chef has achieved what many have not been able to. The Michelin Guide itself describes its cuisine as “hedonistic”, “fun” and “irreverent”. «Break the barriers of the gastronomic avant-garde to enter a highly personal dream plane,” he adds.

Although Dabiz Muñoz is the owner of several restaurantsthe most recognized is DiverXO. This establishment, which is expected to change its location to La Finca in 2025, has a total of three Michelin stars. They offer a tasting menucalled ‘The kitchen of the flying pigs’, which invites diners to a “spectacular journey through the different cuisines of the world, with special emphasis on the asian fusionbut with the habitual use of national products.

Despite this suggestive proposal, many have criticized its high prices. Tasting DiverXo dishes costs 450 euros. However, everyone who is dedicated to this sector dreams of one day working in this place alongside one of the best chefs in the world.

This opportunity was the one he had Pablo Colmenares. The chef, who currently runs the kitchen at New York Burger, told the podcast 'With our feet on the ground'how was this experience.









This is what it’s like to work with Dabiz Muñoz at DiverXO, according to a former employee

Pablo Colmenares is a former employee of DiverXO. The man has opened up and talked about his stage at Dabiz Muñoz’s restaurant. «My day was to arrive, change and start running. I just remember running, running, running. We didn’t have time to think,” he says.

The chef indicates that it was the same as doing meditation. «Your brain turns off. We were focused on one thing and we did not raise our heads until the service began,” he says.

Colmenares reveals that they barely rested. «We ate just before service, in a bowl, quickly and walking around the kitchen. We didn’t sit», he reveals.

For the cook, the most complicated moments arose in the kitchen. «There was more tension in the preparation. “That the sauce didn’t burn, that everything was perfect…”, he maintains. The professional says that the “overwhelm” was tremendous because everything had to be “perfect” and prepared so that “nothing would fail.”

Colmenares points out that the fatigue was so extreme that when his rest days came “he was knocked out.” «And I was very young at that time and had a lot of energy, but I would lie in bed and feel like I had run a marathon.», he concludes.