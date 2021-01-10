Daniel López Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of the World Health Organization (WHO), granted an interview to Basque wave and alerted that Spain has entered “fully” in a third wave of the pandemic. He also warned that it will be “more virulent”, and that it will be necessary to vaccinate “as if it were a military and war operation.”

The expert regretted that the epidemiological evolution was “predictable due to the laxity and relaxation of many of the restrictive measures”. He also stressed that, unlike what happened in summer, the fact of having a “high incidence” has caused an “intensification of contagions” has been entered.

“We ares in an upward trend in good parte of the Communities and, as a consequence of it, we are fully entering a third wave. We will have again a painting that will bring a worrying healthcare pressure “, added in the aforementioned medium López Acuña.

When it all started

In your opinion, “relaxation starts from the Black friday and contacts between people have intensified at Christmas, which has made it a trigger for more infections. “For this reason, he declared that” we should have been much more cautious. There are countries like France that have taken very restrictive measures, with curfews from six in the afternoon, while Ireland has resorted to a new confinement “.

Finally, López Acuña also made reference in Basque wave to the vaccination campaign, and stressed that “It is an organizational and logistical challenge. It has to vaccinate at a rate of five million Spaniards per month to reach 35 million, which will mean group immunity, at the end of the summer. “

“Military and war operation”

“You have to vaccinate as if it were a military and war operation. It is necessary to vaccinate without ceasing and all the Communities will have to ask if they need reinforce primary care facilities or some other complementary device “, he stressed.

In that sense, he was hopeful that if the calendar progresses at a good pace, “70% or more of the population will be vaccinated at the end of August or September. I don’t think we should think we’re going to have a mask-free summer. The safe thing is to think that we will have a more normalized autumn-winter “.