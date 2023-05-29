The former director of the Faffe Fernando Villén (right), this Monday accompanied by his lawyer, in the courts of Seville. Julio Munoz (EFE)

The former director of the Andalusian Board Fernando Villén has alleged that he spent 32,556 euros in brothels with his official cards due to his “commercial activity” during 10 nights between 2004 and 2010, according to his testimony at the opening of the trial that began this Monday at the Court of Seville for continued embezzlement and documentary falsification. “Within my commercial activity, in those eight years there were circumstances with clients for agreements and collaborations (…) I regret it and unfortunately that happened for 10 days (…) Contracts with companies were ordered for meals and drinks (…) One drinks drinks in those places and is not in the use of his faculties (…) Having bad connotations in 2004, today they are much worse”, he has argued about his visits to hostess clubs in Seville, Cádiz and Córdoba paid with funds public.

Villén, former director of the Andalusian Training and Employment Fund (Faffe), has recognized the night passes with three Board cards under different PSOE governments, but has alleged that he returned the money “in all cases.” “Did you consciously pay with the Faffe card?” the prosecutor asked. “Yes, knowing that it was an unjustifiable expense that I had to repay (…) What has happened seems outrageous to me,” he admitted during the oral hearing, with a jury that will decide on the guilt of the former executives – made up of five men and five women—and that will last for seven sessions starting this Monday.

The former director faces a request for six years in prison together with the former economic-financial director of the Faffe, Anna Valls, for which the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requests four years in prison for embezzlement and document falsification. Judge Mercedes Alaya, former instructor of the ERE case, presides over this trial in which the Andalusian Junta appears as a private prosecution and the PP as popular prosecution.

Judge Mercedes Alaya, during the trial this Monday. Eduardo Briones (Europa Press)

In parallel, the Popular Party has used this case as a political battering ram against the management of the Socialists during the last five years, and Parliament has opened a commission of investigation on the case three times in three different legislatures, the last of which is now pending. after the impulse of Vox and PP, since the first two commissions had not been finished. The Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno (PP) began his electoral campaign in 2018 at the doors of the Don Angelo club, where Villén allegedly spent 25,000 euros.

This Monday the anti-corruption prosecutor in the case, Fernado Soto, has defended that Villén did not return all the money in full and has branded the matter as a case of “corruption”: “Last night Villén spent 14,700 euros in one night and took out the card public 15 times, although we do not know with whom he went to Don Angelo, if he was accompanied by politicians, businessmen or colleagues (…) The great orgy or revelry was of such magnitude that he invented that his card had been stolen, but later he did not know They dared to report it to the police and it looks like a movie”, he defended to convince the jury. Villén explained that the 14,000 euros spent in a single night were returned two days later in cash, in an envelope delivered to the owner of the hostess by his driver.

For the public ministry, the former manager did not return the money: “It puts it back in accounting, but it does not appear in the boxes or in the bank. There is not a single refund document, how is that? (…) And where is the receipt for the advances? The Civil Guard watches everything. Everything is everything, paper to paper and that will be my main proof”, the prosecutor has advanced before settling: “Villén and Valls devised a system to hide the payments and make believe that they returned those amounts”.

Villén has excused himself by saying that he tried to prevent the expenses from appearing in the Faffe’s accounting to protect his family and that he did not ask for proof of the advances because “he trusted the rigor of Ana Valls.” The ex-director has responded to the interrogation of the prosecutor, his lawyer and Valls’s lawyer, but not to the popular accusation of the PP.

Development of the trial this Monday at the Seville Court for the Faffe case. Eduardo Briones (Europa Press)

During the first session of the trial, Villén’s lawyer, Adolfo Cuéllar, has defended: “We are not facing a moral judgment, but rather a crime of embezzlement for undue expenses unrelated to the reality of the Faffe and a simulation setup so as not to have paid it. But the money was returned, there are no frauds and the replacement obligation is met. The lawyer has highlighted that the investigators of the Armed Institute forgot to take into account a fourth bank account of Villén, whose movements they ignored during the investigations.

In his last questions, the former director of the Board has collapsed and has affected his “degree of regret” for a case that has caused him depression and “great deterioration” in his personal and social relationships. Villén’s expenses with three official cards of the Board were registered in brothels, as well as in shops, discos, gas stations, restaurants and car workshops, according to the Civil Guard. The former general director of the Faffe has assured that for seven years he withdrew a total of 350,000 euros in cash from bank tellers.

critics

In the previous turn, Valls’ lawyer, Manuel Salinero, criticized: “The Civil Guard has followed an unsustainable procedure, with gross errors and incredible machination.” Meanwhile, Alaya has reproached him that he had to summarize his ideas because the economic issue was proving too complex for the jury: “The jury will hardly understand issues that they do not know right now, you are speaking to them in Chinese.”

The Junta created the Faffe in 2003 under the presidency of Manuel Chaves and dissolved it during the term of his successor, José Antonio Griñán. The entity accumulates expenses for 55 million without justifying, according to the Andalusian Chamber of Accounts. The oral hearing was scheduled between May 18 and 26, but due to interference with the municipal elections last Sunday, Alaya changed the start date to May 29. Valls will testify this Tuesday in the second session of the trial.