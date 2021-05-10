A former detainee in Houthi prisons reveals shocking details

The International Observatory for Human Rights published testimonies of four Yemeni journalists who spoke about detainees facing the death penalty in Houthi militia prisons.

Hisham Ahmed Saleh Tarmoom, one of the freed journalists, revealed the torture and beatings he was subjected to inside militia prisons during his interrogations.

He said that he was kidnapped by the Houthi militia along with eight other colleagues on June 9, 2015, while they were covering the humanitarian situation and events in the capital, Sanaa, after a group of militia members stormed the apartment they were in and took them to the Hasbah district, where they stayed for two hours and then transferred him With three other journalists, he went to the Martyr Al-Ahmar department, and he stayed there for 4 days after that, and was placed in the Criminal Investigation Prison, according to a report published by Al-Arabiya Net.

He added that he had undergone intense investigations at the criminal prison, and his interrogators focused their questions on sources of information.

He confirmed that during the investigation he was subjected to torture, as he was beaten on his neck while handcuffed and blindfolded, which caused a herniated disc between the sixth and seventh vertebrae of the neck.

He added that his health condition required an operation to remove the cartilage and put artificial alternatives.

In addition, he revealed how I would sit on the electric seat and then sprayed with water.

He also indicated that militia members used to let him stand on one foot, lifting his handcuffed hands up for long periods of time, but if he tried to lower his foot to rest it, they would only be quick to beat him. He explained that he had threatened to transfer to the weapons depots that were vulnerable to being targeted by the coalition aircraft.

He also noted that he was later transferred with his eight colleagues to the Revolution Reserve Prison, where he was tortured again. He said: On one occasion, the prison director entered and took us out of the cell, and he, along with other of his subordinates, beat us and fired bullets around us to intimidate and intimidate.

He added that he kept moving between Houthi prisons, subjected to torture and abuse, until he suffered from several diseases, including rheumatism, arthritis, bones and bacterial contamination in the eye, which made him completely blind.

He confirmed that he was not seen by a specialized doctor until 3 days after his injury, and after treatment he was able to restore his eyesight.

He concluded by explaining that he was released from detention as part of an exchange of fighters from Houthi supporters on October 15 of last year, after which he went to Egypt for treatment of the diseases that afflicted him during his time in the militia prisons.