Former colleague of arrested journalist Bayazitova Nikita Mogutin said she was innocent

The former editor-in-chief of the Internet publication Baza, Nikita Mogutin, called his ex-colleague, the arrested journalist Alexandra Bayazitova, innocent. Writes about it RIA News.

He noted her professionalism, adding that it is “simply impossible not to love her.” “Sasha Bayazitova and extorting money from someone is something that is absolutely impossible to imagine together,” Mogutin said. He said that he considers her one of the most witty women he has met in his life, and described her as an excellent journalist, attentive, accurate and tenacious. Mogutin also said that Bayazitova had diabetes.

On August 10, it became known about the decision of the court to arrest Bayazitova for two months. She is accused of extortion in order to obtain property. The journalist herself said that she did not understand the essence of the charges. “I just wrote texts for various resources as an employee and as a freelancer,” she emphasized. Bayazitova’s defense announced their intention to appeal the arrest. Together with the journalist, the court also arrested PR manager Inna Churilova and media technologist Olga Arkharova.