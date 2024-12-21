A former member of the Colla Castellera de Sant Pere i Sant Pau de Tarragona has denounced in a letter to the entity that in 2018, when she was only 13 years old, was a victim of sexual abuse by the current president of the collaFrederic Arias, as reported this Friday by the Porta Enrere media and sources from the group have confirmed to EFE.

In October, the young woman sent a letter to the group detailing that her alleged attacker, who was a member at the time, He touched her, kissed her and sent her sexual messages. for a few weeks.

The complainant, who was part of the group of ‘grallers’, assures that the kisses and touching They always occurred over clothing and they took place in the entity’s board room or even in the doorway of the building where she lived. The young woman explains that she sought support from her fellow members of the group, but that, instead of supporting her, they blamed and excluded her and asked her to delete the messages and not say anything.

According to Porta Enrere, the former castellera She remained silent for fear of being expelled from the collasince playing the gralla with the castellers of Sant Pere i Sant Pau was his great passion, but he finally ended up giving up.

The young woman, who is now 19 years old, maintains in the writing that for many years He felt ashamed for having been a victim of that event. and argues that his complaint aims to create a safer environment in the colla and to ensure that such a situation does not happen again. She also asks that its president be removed from the entity, whom she contacted to demand an apology that, she says, did not arrive.