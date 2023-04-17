“Knowing that Carlota PA was under the effects of an ethylic torpor that would later lead her to unconsciousness, she took off her pants – when they were both occupying the same bed – and began to make sexual movements under the duvet , despite the fact that the victim weakly told him ‘I can’t’”. It is one of the forceful phrases with which the Criminal Court number 18 of Madrid has sentenced the former contestant of ‘Big Brother Revolution’ José María López Pérez to 15 months in prison for sexual abuse that occurred inside the popular Guadalix house during a party broadcast live at dawn on November 4, 2017.

Some facts for which the sentence considers that the former contestant used the victim as “an object to satisfy as a sex toy, without the slightest shadow of consent” but that the defendant denied at first. To such an extent that he refused to agree with the prosecutor, that he maintained the request for two and a half years in prison, assuring that the sexual relations he had were consensual. “I did not have the perception that he was unconscious,” he stressed during his statement in which he stated that he “did not abuse Carlota.”

But in the sentence, known this Monday, it is reported that “despite the fact that the defendant asked her on several occasions to open her eyes, Carlota remained immobile, and when she asked her how she was, she only managed to answer that she get out, at which point that he turned and fell into unconsciousness.” Even so, José María continued “several more minutes” performing “touching, rubbing and movements of a purely sexual content.” It was not until the victim herself uncovered her face and one arm and “her inert state was allowed to be seen” that caused, according to the sentence, the intervention of those responsible for the program who were watching the images.

psychological consequences



For all these reasons, the sentence sentences José María to four years of isolation and isolation from the victim and to compensate her in the amount of 6,000 euros as compensation for the non-material damage caused. In addition, the production company Zeppelin Television SA must compensate her with another 6,000 euros as subsidiary civil liability, while it must compensate the victim of the sexual abuse that occurred in the Telecinco program with 1,000 euros for the moral damage caused.

And it is that according to the letter, “the recordings were shown to the victim the following morning, in an isolated room, where Carlota was alone and with no other company than the voice-over of the person known as ‘Super’, without any preparation of what that was going to be shown to him, without prior assistance regarding what was going to be shown and without any contractual clause regulating the procedure in these circumstances». All this caused him, as explained, “deep discomfort, surprise and pain, and later anxiety and stress that later led to a psychological disorder.” Some consequences to which, according to the sentence, only “direct responsibility of the Zeppelin entity can be preached, whose managers are those who decide to teach the young woman what was recorded.”