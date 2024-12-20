A former Athletic footballer who has fled from justice since 2015 is arrested and imprisoned for drug trafficking

The National Police have arrested the former Bilbao footballer Jesús Emilio Díez de Mier in El Puerto de Santa María, in the province of Cádiz, who had been on the run since 2015 after a conviction by the National Court for trafficking 950 kilos of cocaine. Díez de Mier, known as Txutxi, was an Athletic Club youth player and played for the first team in the First Division in the 1995/1996 season. He also played for UE Lleida, CD Badajoz, Hércules, Yeclano and Sangonera Atlético.

As reported by the National Police in a statement, the former soccer player was detained on December 15 by agents who were carrying out a routine check on public roads and requested a person’s documentation. Suspicions were raised because initially this person provided false information to the agents, who took him to police stations to identify him, reports Efe.

The detainee was convicted of introducing 950 kilos of cocaine into Spain. The sentence, issued by the National Court within the framework of Operation Ciclón, established that the detainee was part of a criminal organization that, between 2008 and 2009, introduced into the ports of Algeciras and Valencia two containers from Argentina with a total of 950 kilos of cocaine. According to the court, the seized drugs would have reached a value of more than 32 million euros on the black market. In the same ruling, the National Court sentenced other former soccer players to various sentences, ranging from 5 to 12 years in prison. The detainee has been brought to justice and admitted to prison in compliance with the pending sentence.