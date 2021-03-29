Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The former advisor to the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Major General Ihab Talaat Al-Banan, explained the inclination in the delinquent Panamanian container ship EVER GIVEN, after the announcement of the successful start of its floatation after the ship responded to the tension and towing maneuvers by 10 gigantic tugs, where the course of the ship was significantly modified by 80% .

Al-Banan told Al-Ittihad that there is a slight inclination rate in the ship after the success of its float by 80%, stressing that the inclination is very natural and its balance will be restored after the completion of the float by refilling the water tanks called “balance tanks”, which were emptied before. Suez Canal Authority engineers during the past days to reduce the weight of the ship.

The Egyptian shipping expert stressed the resumption of the float maneuvers with the first high tide and it will be towed to the middle of the canal, stressing that the ship will be examined after moving to the lakes area by an international supervisory body to determine whether it is seaworthy or not.

Al-Banan emphasized that these operations are extremely complex and not easy and require non-hasty decisions, which is what the Suez Canal Authority is already doing, indicating that the most important of the balance is the ship’s suitability for sailing, as the ship can sail one or two degrees of miles without any problem, but the captain deliberately The ship is that sometimes, according to Banan.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, announced that the EVER GIVEN Panamanian container ship had begun to float successfully after the ship responded to the tension and towing maneuvers, where the ship’s course was significantly modified by 80% and the stern of the ship was 102 meters away from the shore instead of 4 meters.

According to an official statement from the Suez Canal Authority, on Monday, the maneuvers are scheduled to resume again as the water level rises to its maximum height in the period from 11:30 a.m. to 2 meters, allowing the ship’s course to be completely modified to the midway.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority sent a message of reassurance to the international maritime community to resume navigation in the canal once the ship was fully floated soon and directed to wait in the Lakes region for its technical examination, praising the heroic men of the Suez Canal Authority who did this great work, appreciating their efforts during the past period. And to perform their national duty to the fullest, with full confidence in the completion of the work by 100%.