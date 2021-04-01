After being summoned to testify in the case investigating alleged pressure from the Cambiemos government on shareholders of the Indalo Group, the former macrista advisor Fabián Rodríguez Simón raised a series of annulments for the violation of his privacy and that of third parties. He did so through his defense attorney, Gustavo de Urquieta, in the case investigated by federal judge María Servini.

The lawyer, known as “Pepín” in the judicial world, is accused of alleged illicit association in the file that originated as a result of a complaint from Fabián de Sousa, partner of businessman K Cristóbal López.

The businessman K accused Macrismo of having “pressured him to modify the editorial line of their journalistic media and then to sell their companies.” During the government of former President Mauricio Macri, the AFIP denounced that the Oil company – the heart of the Indalo group – owed 8 billion pesos in taxes. There is an oral trial underway for this complaint.

In this case, Rodríguez Simón’s lawyer requested a series of annulments, both of the decree of March 10, 2021 that authorized the delivery to De Sousa as plaintiff of the lists of incoming and outgoing telephone calls, as well as the report prepared by the Directorate of Judicial Assistance in Complex Crimes and Organized Crime of the Judicial Power (Dajudeco). In all cases “for violating the right to intimacy and privacy of Mr. Fabián Rodríguez Simón”.

Regarding the calls authorized to De Sousa as a plaintiff, Rodríguez Simón’s lawyer details that “the information provided is inaccurate, altered to or presented incorrectly, counting in hundreds of cases twice the same call“.

And he adds that “this irregularity in the report is verified in about 59 cases of the 98 frequent subscribers identified, in which repeatedly the total number of reported calls does not match those actually made. ”The judge established that those that registered more than 15 calls were frequent cases.

Regarding the Dajudeco report of June 23, 2020, Rodríguez Simón’s defense maintains that “it contains Private information of my client, who is in no way related to the investigation, therefore it is declared null and void, for violating his right to intimacy and privacy “.

At the same time, that the report “contains inaccurate, altered or incorrectly presented information, which expressly affects the right of defense and due process “.

Afterwards, he complains about “the incorporation of the report to the file and its previous delivery to the complaint, all arranged on March 18, without previously his honor determining which of all the information contained in that study is linked to the investigation. “

Specifies that said circumstance “resulted in an arbitrary and inappropriate interference in the privacy and intimacy of my client, of third parties, and in the affectation of other constitutionally protected rights, which concern the nullity of the action. “The media K such as Página 12, C5N or El Uncover these data widely disseminated.

In this sense, two specific case examples are given in which the duplication of calls is revealed. These are telephones related to “La Nación SA”, and to José María Torello, an official of the Macri government and a close friend of the former president, as well as another reference within the judicial sector in the Cambiemos government.

Image that integrates the presentation made by the defense of Rodríguez Simón.

“To exemplify the above, a photo of the calls reported regarding the subscriber corresponding to” La Nación SA “is added, obtained from the list in Annex IV, highlighting the cases in which the double counting of the same communication is verified”, supports the defense of Rodríguez Simón. On Torello, meanwhile, he also adds documentation in which the double counting of the same communication is verified.

Image that integrates the presentation made by the defense of Rodríguez Simón.

The investigation focuses on the “alleged existence of acts carried out by public officials, from the highest echelons of the National Executive Power -headed by Mauricio Macri- or at the request of those who, through harassment and financial suffocation against the companies of the Indalo Group “said the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan.

This would have “imported cases of corruption through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, they would have produced economic damages both to individuals and to the national patrimony, with the aim of leading to the collapse of the companies that are members of that group for their liquidation and sale at vile price, “according to Marijuan’s indictment.