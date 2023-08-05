













Fictosesexuality could find its origins in Japan, which is the cradle of anime. The phenomenon is conceived when fans fall in love with fictional characters from their favorite anime.

In other words, we mean that a sexual attraction and a recognition of affections develop. However, of course it is some kind of one-sided feeling with a demisexual basis (Demisexuality is the sexual orientation that requires the creation of an affective bond to feel sexual attraction).

Why does fictosexuality cause strangeness?

How is fictional sexuality coded?

Let us emphasize that the loved object in fictosexuality does not correspondis a concept of a human being but in addition to being fictional on an ideological level, it is also fictional on a physical level, to the extent of human physics.

This way, fictosexuality proposes a kind of contemplative relationship.

Fictosexualidad is an elusive concept for multiple aspects, in principle it is an emerging phenomenon and it is difficult to have a complete and punctual panorama.

The first ideas that come up in this regard are that fictosexuality is out of the norm, later you can think about the conflicts involved (the quality of humanity) and, perhaps, lastly the genuine in it.

A defense mechanism?: Fictosexuality

Phytosexuality could be a phenomenon similar to the social development of BL which implies that the fujoshi “escape” from the rejection of their potential partners, or from the question of the idols, an approach of admiration and possession that is sustained only in a conceptual idealization incapable of materializing.

The case of Akihiko Kondo is known because he is the first to declare himself fictional. In addition, he married Hatsune Miku, the most popular vocaloid in Japan.

Kondo accepted that after multiple rejections and after having bad moments in his life in which he only had Miku’s “company and support” is that he decided to spend the rest of his life with her. In this way we can see what kind of cornering development it is that led to his determination to conceive of himself as fictosexual.

It is well known that success in japan implies a marriage and this makes the population carry a lot of expectations, even from his romantic personal life.

It is likely that fictosexuality emerges as one of the defense mechanisms of the Japanese against the social pressure of marriage, especially to protect themselves from rejectionmore for the otaku community that is still part of the marginal population in Japan.

Fictosesexuality and “normality”

Definitely talking about a sexual-affective affinity that in principle could be mostly contemplative is complex, to begin with, it is not part of the common spectrum of human relationships: human with human.

Fictosesexuality emerges from a community that is equally out of normality in Japan. The otaku community also arises to avoid the system and it is likely that fictional sexuality has hints of avoiding it on another level.

To think that fictional sexuality is abnormal and unhealthy because it implies detachment from humanity is, in a certain sense, to be expected, since it challenges all conceptions of love, sexuality, and human relationships, both real and digital.

Is solo love possible? What happens when your loved one can’t refuse to spend time with you?

Fictosesexuality opens a new edge of concepts and of the socialization of humans, of humanity itself. This leads us to rethink the norms about the human capacity to live and develop.

Also, could fictional sexuality pose the “monsters of the future”? If we perceive it from the perspective of cyberpunk with a Sci Fi base.

Fictosesexuality and humanity

In this way, those who prefer fictosexuality do not face the rejections or the negotiations that trying or having a relationship implies. However, they develop it due to the emotional support they recognize from their characters, which is why I believe that fictosexuality can be recognized within the spectrum of demisexuality.

Nevertheless, this way of relating is individualistic and isolating. He proposes to love silently. If there is something that differentiates humans from other intelligent beings on the planet, it is the ability to speak. Now, this leads us to rethink what kind of humanity this way of relating poses and where we are headed as a society, of course, without assuming that fictosexualidad is something bad or that it comes from “ridiculous, freaks or sick” people.

However, of course it is interesting to consider what makes us human because from there comes the origin of the terms of normality and its consequences, as well as everything they mean to us and how they influence the development of our attachments. What makes us human? Why is it necessary to stop and think about this?

Contemporary approaches to fictional sexuality and digital identity

Ichiyo Habuchi, a researcher at Hirosaki University in Aomori Prefecture, Japan, has studied Japanese society particularly in terms of romance and technology. Among his articles are the following titles:

Social Media Usage and Translocality Among Japanese Young Adults

Romantic Love and Media Usage Among Japanese Youth

Anxiety for Marriage among Japanese Youth

Ordinary Usage of New Media: Internet Usage via Mobile Phone in Japan

Each one helps to contextualize social phenomena and their particular dynamisms. Habuchi-sensei exhorts to respect the space and ideology of the fictosexual community that expresses its feelings after a complex path.

Fictosexualidad goes beyond thinking about the normality of sexual-affective affinity. It is born from a particular context suffered by equally specific individuals. Although it does not belong to the common spectrum of social relationships, it is perhaps more important to empathize and try to see the bigger picture instead of making a binary judgment about the community that exercises it. In the end, it is an affinity that currently does not harm third parties.

