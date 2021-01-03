Like every year, this time also Bollywood celebs celebrated the New Year in a grand style. There may not have been any big parties in the time of the epidemic, but the celebs celebrated a lot by going out of Mumbai. A spectacular and historical picture has also emerged on the occasion of New Year. The picture is of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Yes, to celebrate the new year, this couple had reached Ranthambore National Park this year, where their picture together has come out. But in this picture there is a very special thing that we have caught. When everyone was posing while clicking the photo, Deepika was secretly looking at Ranbir. And while doing so, Deepika is now caught in the camera.

Deepika did not remove the mask

Alia Bhatt is smiling a lot in this picture, while Ranbir Kapoor looks quite serious. While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are wearing masks, they did not remove the mask for any photos. But still we caught Deepika’s theft. When everyone was clicking the photo, Deepika was silently looking at Ranbir Kapoor. Let us tell you that Deepika and Ranveer Singh have reached Ranthambore this time to celebrate New Year, while Ranbir Kapoor also reached this park along with mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridima, her family and Alia Bhatt. Both arrived separately.

Forgotten story a story

Who doesn’t know about Deepika and Ranbir. Both of them have done many films together and all these films were also hits. Both came close to each other in 2007 and it was the same year when both of them made their Bollywood debut. There was a time when there was a lot of talk about his love. But do not know what happened between the two races and they separated. Today, both have moved forward in their lives. While Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt and there are reports of both of them getting married this year. But whenever he would say face to face, you will remember the ‘forgotten story’.

