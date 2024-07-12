Gagin: Rose from shell launched at Donetsk delivered to State Department

A forged rose made from a fragment of a shell fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk has been delivered to the US State Department. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin, reports TASS.

According to him, the delivery service reported that the package, sent to the former US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, arrived at the State Department. “Now Ms. Nuland does not work at that place, instead of her the package was supposed to be received by [госсекретарь Соединенных Штатов] mister [Энтони] Blinken: “In any case, it has been delivered to the recipient,” he said.