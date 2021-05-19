In the north of the Omsk region, in the Muromtsevsky district, a forest caught fire. The cause of the fire was a natural phenomenon, quite rare for the region – a dry thunderstorm. A birch forest caught fire in wetlands.

The employees of the regional forestry enterprise fought with the fire. They managed to stop the spread of fire. There were about 10 cars and tractors in operation, one wedge heel. The death of forest crops was avoided, they said IA “OMSKREGION” in the regional government.

A fire was also extinguished in the Ust-Ishim region. For several days, employees of the federal reserve “Avialesokhrana” worked at the site of the fire.

In most of the Omsk region, the fourth class of fire hazard remains. The highest, fifth, class is established on the territory of Ust-Ishimsky, Krutinsky, Tyukalinsky, Nazyvaevsky, Lyubinsky, Pavlogradsky, Tavrichesky, Russko-Polyansky and Cherlaksky districts.

According to the data of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Omsk region, six new forest fires were recorded in the region over the past day. Each of them was extinguished on the very first day.

In early May, the Omsk region was covered with smog due to forest fires.