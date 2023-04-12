The forest fire that broke out this Tuesday after half past three in the afternoon this Tuesday has burned 180 hectares in the municipality of Ocentejo (Guadalajara) and is affecting the Alto Tajo Natural Park. 93 troops have traveled to the area, 14 land means and 9 air, as reported by the Forest Fire Prevention and Extinction Service of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, the Infocam Plan, through its social networks. At eight o’clock in the afternoon, new means provided by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge have been incorporated into the extinction work. The fire has risen to level 1 due to damage to forestry goods. For now, no official information has been released about the causes of the fire or whether it will be necessary to carry out an eviction. In addition to the means deployed, troops have also been activated from the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade in Pinofranqueado (Cáceres). Likewise, media from the Valencian Community and services sent by the community of Aragon collaborate.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe