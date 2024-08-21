A forest fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday in a pine forest area in the Madrid municipality of Rivas Vaciamadrid, which is still active this morning, has forced the evacuation of some nearby homes, although residents have already been able to return to their homes. The fire started in the early hours of the morning, around 2.30, in an area near the Pilar Miró avenue in the town and it was the residents who alerted through numerous telephone calls, according to the information provided by the authorities. a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

11 fire brigades from the Community of Madrid have been dispatched to the site and, together with the brigades and forest rangers, have managed to stop the fire from spreading towards the houses “despite the strong winds and the fact that it is a complex orographic area.”

However, the Civil Guard and the Local Police have had to evacuate “a few houses”, although they have already returned to their homes. In addition, a row of houses has been sealed off due to their proximity to the smoke. Summa 112, which has set up a preventive device at the site, has not had to attend to any person so far.

