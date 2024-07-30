A fire that broke out this afternoon near the Benasau wastewater treatment plant (Alicante) has forced the Civil Guard to preventively evacuate the 313 inhabitants of the municipality of Penáguila, located at the foot of the Aitana mountain range, while they study whether it is necessary to also evacuate Benasau, according to sources from the armed institute. The fire is advancing very quickly due to the abundance of dry vegetation in the area and, in addition, the wind, which changes from east to west, makes extinguishing work difficult, in which up to eight aircraft are participating, according to sources from the Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante.

The alarm was raised at 15.06, by a call to the 112 emergency telephone number. The flames began to raise thick clouds of smoke next to the Benasau wastewater treatment plant, a mountain town in the north of Alicante located 17 kilometres from Alcoy and with a population of 173. The extensive presence of vegetation in the area, and its state of extreme dryness, has fuelled the fire, which is advancing at high speed. According to the Emergency Service of the Generalitat Valenciana, in the north of Alicante the extreme pre-emergency level was activated today due to the risk of forest fires due to high temperatures, with plans to lower it to high level tomorrow. The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) points out that the weather conditions are unfavourable for controlling the fire. The southwest wind blows with gusts of between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour, the temperature is close to 35 degrees and the relative humidity is very low, 15% or less.

Despite the proximity of the fire, the Civil Guard, which has deployed personnel from the posts in Ibi, Cocentaina, Xixona and Xaló, plus members of the Citizen Security Unit (Useci) and Seprona, both belonging to the Alicante Command, has so far only decided to evacuate the population of Penáguila and is still considering the possibility of evacuating Benasau. The population that has so far been saved from evacuation is Alcoleja, whose 188 inhabitants will be able to remain in their homes, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

As soon as the warning was given, the automatic dispatch of the firefighters was activated, with the take-off of the fire control helicopter plus four helicopters, two planes and two amphibious vehicles for the extinguishing tasks. Three fire trucks plus a command unit and a personnel transport van were also sent to the affected area. Nine firefighters from the Cocentaina and Benidorm fire stations are working on the extinguishing tasks, plus the full crews of the four mobile teams for the summer period, the Consortium points out.