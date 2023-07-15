An urban-forest fire broke out this morning in the municipality of Puntagorda, with 2,300 inhabitants, in the northwest of the island of La Palma. The flames have so far affected some 140 hectares of land in which up to 11 homes have been burned and some 500 residents evicted, as explained by the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, who took office this Friday.

“If time is with us, it seems that in principle throughout today [este sábado]with the means that are being put on the ground, we could try to control it, but the wind is very changeable, strong gusts are expected and you have to be very careful,” Clavijo said.

Reality has not given the new president a day of respite, who traveled to the island this Saturday morning to follow the evolution of the fire from the Island Operational Coordination Center (Cecopin). He has been joined by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez from the Canary Islands, who had several events planned this Saturday in La Palma.

The fire started in the vicinity of the LP-1 highway. The 112 emergency service of the Government of the Canary Islands received the first alert calls at 01:05. At 6:12 a.m., the Island Council requested that the emergency go to level 2 and that the operation be assumed by the Government of the Canary Islands.

The environment in which the llamas are located is eminently rural. Crops, scrub and pine trees proliferate in it, and it also houses homes. At this time, seven aerial means are involved in the extinction: three helicopters from the Emergency and Rescue Group (GES) of the Government of the Canary Islands and four from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. It is expected that the Military Emergency Unit will join the extinction work in the morning.

The islands have gone through a heat wave this past week that left the highest temperatures in all of Spain on Wednesday. The village of San Nicolás and San Bartolomé de Tirajana, both in Gran Canaria, registered 41.8 and 40.6 degrees, respectively. The island of La Palma was no stranger to this phenomenon: the municipality of Puntagorda came to suffer 40.3 degrees.

A car burned by the flames of the forest fire declared at dawn on Saturday, July 15, in the municipality of Puntagorda, on the island of La Palma.

Miguel Calero (EFE)

The island of La Palma (with just over 75,000 inhabitants) is one of the most densely forested in the archipelago. The last big fire that it suffered occurred at the end of August 2020 in the municipality of El Paso, just a year before the volcano erupted in that same term. That fire affected an area of ​​around 1,200 hectares in total, although the burned land was estimated at 800 hectares of Canarian pine, pasture, scrubland and some vineyard crops, as well as some houses.