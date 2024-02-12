A forest fire declared early this Monday afternoon in El Saler, in València, has forced the evacuation of a building near the old Sidi Saler hotel and has mobilized ground extinguishing means, an aerial and medical assistance to assist an affected person. due to smoke inhalation.

At 3 p.m., thirteen fire crews from the Valencia City Council, two forest fire brigade units from the Generalitat, one of them helicopter-borne, with a fire engine, an aerial vehicle, a forest foreman, an environmental agent and two ambulances, are working on extinguishing the fire. as reported by the Generalitat Emergencies.

The proximity of the fire to an apartment block has led to the declaration of situation 1 of the Special Plan against the risk of forest fires. PEIF alert level 1 is established when an emergency situation caused by one or more forest fires may seriously affect forest assets or slightly affect the population and non-forest assets, for whose extinction it may be necessary to incorporate extraordinary means.

The fire has been declared on a day in which the yellow level has been decreed due to winds in the southern interior of Castellón and throughout the interior and northern coast of the province of Valencia and preventive surveillance flights have been scheduled due to the risk of forest fires, as established by the Special Plan for Forest Fires in the Valencian Community.

From the AP-7 you can see the smoke caused by the fire in El Saler, an area in which there were fires a month ago and where up to nine fires were recorded between last summer and the month of October and for which They arrested a 59-year-old man, who was prohibited from approaching and entering the wooded area.