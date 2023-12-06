In St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers detained a Tajik who stabbed a schoolboy

In St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers detained a 62-year-old citizen of Tajikistan who stabbed a 14-year-old schoolboy. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported this to Lenta.ru.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee and bringing charges is now being decided. Based on the incident, investigators opened a criminal case under Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, a foreigner attacked an eighth-grader with a knife and wounded him. The teenager was hospitalized with an open thigh wound, his condition was assessed as serious.

On December 3, in Irkutsk, a 15-year-old schoolboy was stabbed in the neck at a bus stop.