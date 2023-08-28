The Dutchman called washing hands after the street a strange habit of Russians

A blogger and traveler from Holland lived in Russia and named the strange habits of Russians. The man spoke about this in a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication emphasized that now these unusual habits have become part of his life. One of them is hand washing after the street. “There is usually no such rule in Holland,” he explained. “Of course, if your hands are dirty after playing outside, then mom made them wash.”

Related materials:

Moreover, at first the foreigner was surprised by the habit of Russians to prepare for guests. “When I invited friends to Holland, I just prepared drinks and snacks,” he added. That was enough, the rest of the time we just talked. And here in Russia, I learned that (…) people come to visit hungry and expect to go home full.”

The Dutchman also noted that Russians like to pull weeds and check the prices on the check while going to grocery stores. “Not in every supermarket, but it’s always better to check because, firstly, the price tags are not always (are) in the right place,” he wrote. “And secondly, prices quite often differ from what happens at the checkout.”

Earlier, the same blogger listed the main advantages of living in Russia. According to the foreigner, if he had to leave the country, he would definitely miss Russian cuisine, especially stuffed peppers “from his beloved mother-in-law.”