A foreigner froze to death in the forest after an accident in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region

A man froze to death in the forest after an accident in the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region. About it reports portal 47news.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 1. A 35-year-old citizen of the near abroad drove a car into a fence on the Scandinavia highway, after which he abandoned the car and ran away into the forest.

A few hours later he was found without signs of life. According to preliminary data, at the time of the accident he was intoxicated.

