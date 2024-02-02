At the moment, Fast food chains in the United States are using EB3 work visas to recruit foreign workers, offering them, in addition to a salary, the possibility of obtaining permanent residence, known as a green card. A concrete example is a vacancy at McDonald's, looking for team members in South Ogden, Utah, with a salary of US$15 per hour.

This visa allows US citizens and permanent residents to sponsor foreign workers for unskilled employment. To apply, the foreign worker must have a job offer, and the employer must demonstrate the lack of local workers by submitting a Labor Certification Application to the Department of Labor (DOL). After approval, the employer files an I-140 Petition with the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), followed by a request for adjustment of status by the worker, according to the entity's official website. . Once approved, the worker receives the green card.

Benefits include permanent residency in the US, the option to bring family, and the ability to apply for citizenship after five years. However, the process can be long and complex, requires a job offer, and has limitations on the length of job training.

The EB3 “Not Qualified” visa for Sponsorship in the United States It may be a option for foreign workers seeking to obtain permanent residence in the North American country. However, it is important to take into account the requirements and application process before starting the process:

The job should require no more than two years of training. A Labor Certification Application is submitted to the DOL. The request is approved. The employer files an I-140 Petition with USCIS. The worker submits a Request for Adjustment of Status to Uscis.

McDonald's position requirements in the United States

The vacancy at McDonald'swhich is presented on the platform Geebo like searching for a team member, highlights responsibilities such as taking orders, preparing food, and providing efficient service. In addition, it requires the employee's availability to adapt to different schedules and shifts, such as nights or weekends. The salary is US$15 per hourwith benefits and growth opportunities.