Former South African national team player Matthew Booth named the most popular swear word in Russia. His statement leads Sport24.

A foreign athlete said that the most popular word he heard during matches and training was ***** (an obscene version of the word “damn” – approx. “Tapes.ru”). “It’s the best because it’s very expressive and can describe any emotion,” he said.

On September 16, Booth spoke about the things that surprised him in Russia. The footballer recalled how on the first day after moving to Rostov he went to a grocery store, where there were ten shelves, five of which were for alcohol. Then he realized that thanks to vodka and beer, Russia is a country with a huge drinking culture.

Booth played in Russia for Rostov and Krylia Sovetov. He played in the Rostov club from 2002 to 2004, in the Samara club from 2004 to 2008.