Mash: Spartak footballer Quincy Promes caused a scandal with the police in Moscow

The Dutch striker of Spartak Moscow, Quincy Promes, caused a scandal at the police department in Moscow. This is reported in Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the source, the foreign football player came to the department after learning about the detention of his friends. The athlete was indignant, expressed complaints to law enforcement officers and made a loud scandal. It is noted that Promes’ friends are suspected of drug use.

On June 19, the court sentenced Promes in absentia to 18 months in prison. The 31-year-old attacker was found guilty of armed assault and stabbing his cousin. Currently, the convicted football player is in Moscow and plans to appeal the verdict.

Promes returned to Spartak in February 2021. Before that, he played for the red and white from 2014 to 2018, becoming the champion of Russia and the winner of the country’s Super Cup with the team.